Hull woman sentenced for child endangerment

A Hull woman has been sentenced in Sioux County District Court in a child endangerment case stemming from an incident at a Sioux Center daycare last fall. The Sioux County Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Kathryn Elizabeth Pine of Hull was sentenced Monday, March 2, after pleading guilty to child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. The case…
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