Hull woman sentenced for child endangerment

Mar 17, 2026 | Community, Home, News

A Hull woman has been sentenced in Sioux County District Court in a child endangerment case stemming from an incident at a Sioux Center daycare last fall. The Sioux County Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Kathryn Elizabeth Pine of Hull was sentenced Monday, March 2, after pleading guilty to child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. The case…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here