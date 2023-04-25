Members of the Hull Fire Department in 2023 are: (front row, l to r) Juan Ortiz, Joel Vande Griend, Brad Kats, Randy Boon, Jordan Jansma, Ryan Kroese, Brad Oostra, Austin Vonk, and Cody Kiers; (Back row) Auston Lokhorst, Brady Covey, Ty Vande Hoef, Carter Broek, Riley Van Schepen, Jake Anderson, Ron Hoksbergen, Brian Sipma, Colin…
Latest News
- At the corner of music and physical education
- City officials speak on Fareway coming to Hull
- Howard Grevengoed
- Congressman Randy Feenstra makes 2023 Farm Bill priority for Iowan constituency
- Hull Volunteer Fire Department
- ’Pack secures tournament team title in Spencer
- Spirit Lake tops Western Christian 393-426
- Season-lows prove not to be enough
- Home course and nice weather yield positive results
- Lack of practice time affects Comets in Rock Valley