Hull Telephone Service

The building at 912 2nd Street was once filled with switches from floor to ceiling, with a switch for each landline. Ladders were necessary to access all the switches. Today the building has fiber for landline and internet services. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The first telephone was installed in Hull in 1897…
