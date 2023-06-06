Hull Telephone Service

Jun 6, 2023 | Home, News

The building at 912 2nd Street was once filled with switches from floor to ceiling, with a switch for each landline. Ladders were necessary to access all the switches. Today the building has fiber for landline and internet services. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The first telephone was installed in Hull in 1897…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register