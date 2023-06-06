Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Hull will be celebrating 150 years July 5-9. Spearheaded by the Hull Chamber of Commerce, which recently hired Kelsey Wielenga to organize the monumental event, the Hull sesquicentennial celebration will have many options for attendees to choose from.“With a significant achievement of a community, brings a memorable celebration. I think…
Latest News
- Celebrating their first spring state title
- What’s in store for Hull Farmers Market 2023
- Hull sees many changes throughout town
- Hull Sesquicentennial celebration plans
- Harold Jacobsma
- Ron Techen
- Lavonne De Groot
- Hull Telephone Service
- De Jong Hardware celebrates 75 Years
- Western Christian band performs concert in the park