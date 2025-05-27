Hull Public Library hosts Tales Around Town

May 27, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Inisha Hoehamer read to the preschoolers at the Grain House for the first Tales Around Town May 19. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant 22 children with their moms met at the Grain House May 19 for the Hull Library’s first Tales Around Town. Monika Van Schepen told the kids a little about how the Grain House…

