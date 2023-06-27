Hull Public Library hosts Great Plains Zoo’s Zoomobile

LEARNING ABOUT FASCINATING CREATURES AT THE HULL PUBLIC LIBRARYPictured are three animals on display at the Hull Public Library during the Summer Reading Program featuring the Great Plains Zoo’s Zoomobile Tuesday, June 20. The animals featured included a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach, a Box Turtle and a Bald Python. (Photos/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff…
