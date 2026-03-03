Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School hosts All-School Program

Mar 3, 2026 | Community, Home, News

Grades K-2 sang “Were You There” at the all-school program Feb. 26. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School students had their all-school program, “Christ Triumphant, Ever Reigning,” Feb. 26. An instrumental ensemble played several songs for the prelude, including “He Arose” and “He Lives.” All the students followed…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here