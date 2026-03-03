Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School hosts All-School Program

Grades K-2 sang “Were You There” at the all-school program Feb. 26. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School students had their all-school program, “Christ Triumphant, Ever Reigning,” Feb. 26. An instrumental ensemble played several songs for the prelude, including “He Arose” and “He Lives.” All the students followed…