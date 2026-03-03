Grades K-2 sang “Were You There” at the all-school program Feb. 26. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School students had their all-school program, “Christ Triumphant, Ever Reigning,” Feb. 26. An instrumental ensemble played several songs for the prelude, including “He Arose” and “He Lives.” All the students followed…
Latest News
- Wolfpack and Comets headed to state
- Drone designer STEM
- Cooking up success
- Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School hosts All-School Program
- Audley Tensen
- Hot-Blooded in Cold Times
- What did Jesus mean when He said the Holy Spirit will tell you things to come?
- Boyden-Hull FFA– is more than just joining a club, it’s joining a family
- FFA provides a field of opportunities
- Capitol update