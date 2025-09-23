Hull music educator offers beginning music class for infants, toddlers

Elizabeth Van Maanen, a Hull music educator, is passionate about teaching music and is offering a 10-week class beginning Sept. 30 for ages 0-3 once a week. (Photo/Submitted) Sunni Battin | Editor sbattin@ncppub.com Music has long been a social, physical and musical benefit for people of all ages. Elizabeth Van Maanen, a Hull Christian School…