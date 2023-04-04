Hull Kiwanis Club presents check to Bright Start Daycare and Preschool

HULL KIWANIS CLUB SUPPORTS BRIGHT STARTHull Kiwanis Club treasurer, Larry Hoekstra, presents a check for $6,106.36 to Bright Start Daycare and Preschool in support of its expansion project being built currently. The expansion is currently being painted and will be move-in ready the end of May or beginning of June so Bright Start can utilize…