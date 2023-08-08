Hull Kiwanis Club donates to Bright Start Daycare and Preschool expansion project

DONATING TO HELP PARENTS AND CHILDREN OF HULLMonday, July 31, saw Hull Kiwanis Club treasurer Larry Hoekstra (left) and Kiwanis member Marion Van Soelen (center right) present a check in the amount of $7,000 to Bright Start Daycare and Preschool board member Carrie Schmidt (center left) and Bright Start assistant director Kelsi Van Leeuwen (right)….
