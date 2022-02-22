Hull Historical Society to host high tea event

By | Posted February 22nd, 2022 |

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society is going to be hosting a high tea event at…

  • Hull Chamber Outstanding Awards, scholarship recipients and First Dollar Businesses honored

    February 22nd, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The 2022 Hull Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Award recipients were honored at a noon luncheon...

    Hull city administrator Jim Collins celebrates last day

    February 22nd, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson Staff Writer Jim Collins’ time as city administrator with the city of Hull has come to an...

    Hull Business and Industry Expo slated for March 30

    February 22nd, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Hull Business and Industry Expo will be Wednesday, March 30, in Hull’s community...

    Bargain Alley Thrift Store: Expanding Operations

    February 17th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Hull’s Bargain Alley Thrift Store has expanded its operation by opening the Bargain Alley Furniture...

    Hull Kiwanis Club tours Bliek’s Custom Fab

    February 17th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Hull Kiwanis Club had the opportunity to tour the facilities...

  • Sioux County Conservation hosts live animal program at Hull Christian

    February 17th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Sioux County Conservation naturalist Sarah Davelaar presented the fourth- and fifth-grade students of Hull Christian...

    Health and fitness priorities for Hull Gym

    February 17th, 2022
    by

    Siouxland Strength trains for individual needs Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Siouxland Strength began serving clients in their journey to...

    Fueling the day

    February 17th, 2022
    by

    Rapid Nutrition provides energy and protein in teas and shakes Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Many people looking for energy...

    Boyden-Hull Musical ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ astounds audience members

    February 17th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The Boyden-Hull theater performers showed off their artistic and vocal talents by performing “The Wizard...

    Building connections in Tanzania

    February 2nd, 2022
    by

    Dordt senior and Hull native impacted by trip experiences Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull native Sydney Stiemsma had...

  • What’s Happening

    Tunis Vollink

    82 Hull, Iowa February 16, 2022 Tunis Vollink, 82, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Pleasant […]

    Vargas and Rozeboom finish off the season at state

    class 2a state wrestling tournament Jaxson Rozeboom goes 1-2 at 152 pounds with Gabino Vargas going 0-2 at 113 pounds […]

    Mix of defenses keeps season alive

    class 2a region 1 girls’ basketball tournaments Boyden-Hull’s main weapon of choice was a 2-3 zone as it defeated Hinton […]