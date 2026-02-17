Hull Galentine’s day party

Feb 17, 2026 | Community, Home, News

Kylee Miller | Staff Writer Kmiller@ncppub.com During the slow season at the Rolling Hills golf course their goal is to get the community out to their space. So, when Jillian Meyer, Rolling Hills golf course manager was scrolling Pinterest inspiration struck. She reached out to Jess Wheeler, Chamber Director and presented her idea. Then they…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here