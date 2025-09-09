Dustin Douma presented a check for $50,000 to Greg Van Roekel to use toward a new fire truck.(Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Dustin Douma from Iowa State Bank presented a check for $50,000 to Hull Fire Chief Greg Van Roekel Sept. 2. The money was a match for donations and fundraisers between June…
Latest News
- Empowerment Through Education
- From poverty to purpose
- The hidden risk for those with Dutch roots
- Library Club learns how to tag monarchs
- ‘Tails’ Around Town at Kooiker’s Pets
- Hull Fire Department receives check
- Western Christian High School announces 2025 homecoming week
- Looking for the warning signs
- You can help save a life by asking the question
- A daughter shares her dad’s mental health story