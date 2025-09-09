Hull Fire Department receives check

Sep 9, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Dustin Douma presented a check for $50,000 to Greg Van Roekel to use toward a new fire truck.(Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Dustin Douma from Iowa State Bank presented a check for $50,000 to Hull Fire Chief Greg Van Roekel Sept. 2. The money was a match for donations and fundraisers between June…

