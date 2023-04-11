Hull Feed & Produce

Apr 11, 2023

Jay De Wit and Doug Pollema owned Hull Feed & Produce from 1993-2008. Doug Pollema has been sole owner since 2008. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Hull Feed and Produce started on 1100 Main St. in what is now The Kelley Group Insurance building. In 1945, James Mouw had moved to this location with…

