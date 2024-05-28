Hull Farmers’ Market returns for 2024 summer season

Shane D. Johnson | Editor The Hull Farmers’ Market will be setting up shop every Thursday from 4-6 p.m. beginning June 6 and going until the end of September.The Farmers’ Market will host two new vendors selling vegetables this year. The Farmers’ Market will also be host to a local honey producer, homemade jams and…

