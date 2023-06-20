Hull Farmers Market kicks off Thursday, June 15

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The Hull Farmers Market opened for the first time this summer Thursday, June 15. Local makers and bakers displayed their products available for purchase at the new location, just north of the Hull First Reformed Church parking lot. (Photos/Shane D. Johnson)…
