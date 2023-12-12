Hull Cooperative Association’s Christmas Star

Dec 12, 2023 | Community, Home, News

This picture shows the new star in 1993. (Photo/Sioux County Index Archives) Hull citizens have enjoyed the star for 30 years. (Photo/Shane Johnson) Blast From the Past Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Thirty years ago today on Dec. 13, 1993, a large star began adorning the Hull Cooperative Association elevator at Christmas time. The star…

