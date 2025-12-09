Hull Co-op looking toward the future

The Sheldon Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last month for the former Sheldon property owned by Ahlers Oil Co. The Hull Co-op uses the facility to hold diesel fuel, gasoline and propane. (Photo/Mark Rector) Sunni Battin | Editor sbattin@ncppub.com Relevance in today’s business world is a major lifeline, for both sustainability and development….