Hull Co-op honors Ed Westra’s 41 years of service

41 YEARS OF SERVICEPictured is former general manager of Hull Co-op Ed Westra during his retirement party Friday, Dec. 29. Westra dedicated 41 years of service to Hull Co-op, seeing many changes at the company under his direction. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Editor The Hull Co-op celebrated Ed Westra’s retirement Friday, Dec….