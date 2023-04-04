Hull Co-op honors dedicated employees

HULL COOP RECOGNIZES YEARS OF SERVICEDuring the March 27 annual board meeting, several employees were recognized for their years of service and dedication to Hull Co-op. Brad Nielsen was honored for 30 years of service. Mark Hoekstra was honored for 20 years of service. Aaron De Jong was honored for 10 years of service. Pictured…
