Hull Co-op honors dedicated employees

Apr 4, 2023 | Home, News

HULL COOP RECOGNIZES YEARS OF SERVICEDuring the March 27 annual board meeting, several employees were recognized for their years of service and dedication to Hull Co-op. Brad Nielsen was honored for 30 years of service. Mark Hoekstra was honored for 20 years of service. Aaron De Jong was honored for 10 years of service. Pictured…

