Hull Co-op Cenex Station celebrates ribbon cutting

LOOKING FORWARD TO A BRIGHT FUTURE Pictured is Hull Co-op C-Store manager Jackie Vande Griend cutting the ribbon during the Hull Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly-renovated gas station Tuesday, May 21. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) SPEAKING ON THE HULL CENEX RENOVATION Pictured is Hull general manager Evan Wielenga speaking to a packed crowd…
