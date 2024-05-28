Hull Clovers work at new fairgrounds

The Hull Clovers painted picnic tables for the Sioux County Fair. The 4-H members painted tie-out stalls to get ready for the Sioux County 4-H Fair July 12-19. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Hull Clovers 4-H Club met at the new fairgrounds for their meeting Thursday, May 16, and painted benches, picnic tables and…