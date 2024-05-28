Hull Clovers work at new fairgrounds

May 28, 2024 | Community, Home, News

The Hull Clovers painted picnic tables for the Sioux County Fair. The 4-H members painted tie-out stalls to get ready for the Sioux County 4-H Fair July 12-19. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Hull Clovers 4-H Club met at the new fairgrounds for their meeting Thursday, May 16, and painted benches, picnic tables and…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register