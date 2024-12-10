Hull Clovers’ trip to the safety complex

Dec 10, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Reese Wielenga tried on the fire gear. The Hull Clovers posed by the fire truck. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Thirty-five Hull Clovers met with Rick Kiers at the safety complex Tuesday, Nov. 26. Kiers gave them a tour of the ambulance and fire trucks and demonstrated how to put fire gear on. He talked…

