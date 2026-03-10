Hull Clovers and Lincoln Loggers have archery night

Mar 10, 2026 | Community, Home, News

The 4-Hers practice their archery skills. (Photo/Submitted) About 40 Hull Clovers and Lincoln Loggers 4-H members met at the Sioux County fairgrounds Feb. 19 for archery night. Andrew Roelofs instructed the kids in archery safety and how to shoot….

