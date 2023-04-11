Hull Christian’s third graders visit museum

HULL PAST AND PRESENTDuring a visit to the Hull Museum March 31, third graders from Hull Christian School enjoyed the model of Hull’s Main Street in 1910, 1950 and 1990 and how it has changed. Gerald Jansen was on hand to answer questions. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Colleen Horstman’s third grade class…
