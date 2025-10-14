Hull Christian’s first- and second-grade fall field trip

First- and second-grader students of Hull Christian School enjoyed a fall day for a field trip. They visited the Dordt pumpkin patch where Farmer Mike taught them about growing pumpkins and let each student pick one to take home. After lunch and playtime at the park, the group explored the Dordt Prairie with Sunday Ford,…
