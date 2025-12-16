The snow pile west of school was covered with students climbing to the top and sliding down. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Students at Hull Christian School had fun playing in the 9 inches of snow that fell Dec. 6. They loved climbing on the huge snow pile, and made snow forts…
Latest News
- Boyden firefighter takes Role and Service to community seriously
- Western Christian varsity dance team goes to state competition
- Interest in robotics growing at Trinity Christian High School
- Boyden’s Community Christmas
- Wreaths Across America celebrated in Hull
- Hull Christian students enjoy 9 inches of snow
- District governor visits area Kiwanis event
- Fareway makes donation to food pantry
- Hull Library hosts book tree contest and scavenger hunts
- David Kooima