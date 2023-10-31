Hull Christian School students take in play at Northwestern College

Second graders wait anxiously for the play to begin. On Thursday, Oct. 19, students in kindergarten through fourth grade from Hull Christian School had a field trip to Orange City. After playing at the park, they enjoyed sack lunches and headed to Northwestern College to attend the play “One Snowy Night.” They loved the glowing…
Latest News
