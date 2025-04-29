Hull Christian School student decorate halls for Grandparents’ Day

Apr 29, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Hull Christian School fifth graders recreated Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.” These hatching eggs were made by kindergarteners. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Hull Christian School students had a wide variety of art decorating the hallways in preparation for Grandparents’ Day April 25. (Photos/Julie Bosma)…

