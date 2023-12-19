Hull Christian School hosts preschool winter concert

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Preschoolers at Hull Christian School performed two songs Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the school auditorium. The first song performed was “Go Tell It On The Mountain” followed by “Joy To The World.” The students’ performances were aided by music teacher Elizabeth Van Maanen, music student teacher Julia Holleman, PK teacher…
