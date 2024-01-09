Hull Christian School band ensembles play at Aspen Heights

One of the selections the sixth-grade girls played was “We Three Kings.” The girls are, from left, Aftyn Hoekstra, Sydney Wiersma, Ruby Sheffield, Brynlee LeLoux, Kambri De Wit and Katelyn Greydanus. (RIGHT) The eighth-grade boys played “Jingle Bells” for Aspen Heights residents. The boys are, from left, Japen Bakker, Kole Beukelman, Paxton Hartbecke, Ethan Vande…

