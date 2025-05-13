Hull Christian presents ‘Rooted in Christ’ concert

Hamilton Verwolf, Blakely Pollema, Tucker Van Engen, Kendyl Hoekstra and Rex Oostenink sing in their concert May 5. Faith Bierma, first-grade teacher, accompanied students on violin in the song “Ancient Words.” Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Over 200 Hull Christian School students in preschool through eighth grade presented their “Rooted in Christ” concert May 5….