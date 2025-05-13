Hull Christian presents ‘Rooted in Christ’ concert

May 13, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Hamilton Verwolf, Blakely Pollema, Tucker Van Engen, Kendyl Hoekstra and Rex Oostenink sing in their concert May 5. Faith Bierma, first-grade teacher, accompanied students on violin in the song “Ancient Words.” Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Over 200 Hull Christian School students in preschool through eighth grade presented their “Rooted in Christ” concert May 5….

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here