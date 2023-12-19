Hull Christian Christmas Art

Dec 19, 2023

Students worked in peer groups after chapel to make the Emmanuel Tree. Third graders made Jesse trees that they add Bible story symbols to every day until Christmas. The tree gets its name from Jesse, the father of David. “A shoot will come up from the stump of Jesse; from his roots a Branch will…

