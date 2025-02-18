Hull Cadets and Gems have Pinewood Derby

Feb 18, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Jackson Verhoef won Best of Show, Overall Winner for Cadets. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Olivia Kroese won Best of Show for fifth-grade Gems. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Eli Van Schouwen holds his trophy for Cadets Most Original, Overall Winner. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Addison Negen won top place for Gems. She also won first place for speed for Gems sixth grade….

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here