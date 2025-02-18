Hull Cadets and Gems have Pinewood Derby

Jackson Verhoef won Best of Show, Overall Winner for Cadets. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Olivia Kroese won Best of Show for fifth-grade Gems. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Eli Van Schouwen holds his trophy for Cadets Most Original, Overall Winner. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Addison Negen won top place for Gems. She also won first place for speed for Gems sixth grade….