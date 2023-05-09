Hull Ambulance hosts pancake supper fundraiser

FUNDRAISING FOR A GOOD CAUSEThe Hull Ambulance hosted a pancake supper fundraiser Wednesday, May 3. The evening saw many Hull residents show their support for the ambulance squad, which is made up of 22 EMTs and nine drivers. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer On Wednesday, May 3, the Hull Ambulance squad hosted…
