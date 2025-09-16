Hull 2025 Fall Rummages

1 – Van Beek Family, 310 2nd St Wed. 10-6; Thurs. 10-6; Fri. 10-4. Most $.50 and $1.00! Girl clothes NB – 7, Boy NB – 7, Maternity, women’s, men’s, and lots more! 2 – Vander Stouwe, 309 1st St Thurs. 1-6; Fri. 9-5; Sat. 9-3. Books, wall pictures, heaters, misc. household, dolls, portable grills,…