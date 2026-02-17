KidsTalkAboutGod.org Carey Kinsolving and friends “The Holy Spirit is here to help us believe when Christ is with his father,” says Hannah, 11. When Jesus told his disciples he was going away, I wish we could have seen their faces. Rather than Jesus being physically present with them, he sent the Holy Spirit. Furthermore, Jesus…
Latest News
- God’s work brings lasting years
- Kats retires from Hull Co-op
- Jazz band and jazz choir perform
- Western Christian dance team holds showcase
- Art Club learns about penguins
- Hull Galentine’s day party
- S’mores parfaits at the library
- How does the Holy Spirit show people they need Christ?
- FCCLA Week Boyden-Hull
- It Could Be Ours