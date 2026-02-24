How does the Holy Spirit help Christians?

KidsTalkAboutGod.org Carey Kinsolving and friends “The Holy Spirit helps me on being grateful. My mom gave me something I don’t like, but I still liked it,” says Siroc, 7. That’s one of the best definitions of spiritual maturity I’ve ever heard: being thankful even when dinner looks suspicious. If you’ve ever smiled through a mouthful…
