How does remaining in God’s Word make you free? (John 8:31-36)

Kids talk about god Corey Kinsolving | Columnist “In order to be free, we need to believe in the Lord,” says Emily, 12.Yes, that is where freedom begins. Freedom from spiritual death comes from believing in Christ alone as one’s savior. That is why Jesus called this a new birth. Like a physical birth, it…
