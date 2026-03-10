How does Jesus turn our sorrow into joy?

Mar 10, 2026 | Community, Home, News

KidsTalkAboutGod.org Carey Kinsolving and friends “Jesus turns your sadness into joy like flipping a pancake,” says Logan, 8. “It might be a little messy at first, but it comes out great on the other side.” That’s a delicious way to describe something that can be hard to understand, especially when you’re right in the middle…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here