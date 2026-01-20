KidsTalkAboutGod.org Carey Kinsolving and friends “My grandma thinks I’m going to heaven,” says Kole, 6. Why is it that most grandchildren can’t get enough of their grandparents? Most grandparents are smart enough to just love on their grandkids. They leave the hard stuff like correction and discipline for the parents. Kids instinctively sense when someone…
Latest News
- Big Rig Truck & RV Wash
- A healthier Hull one run at a time
- Showcasing manufacturing in northwest Iowa
- Tales Around Town goes to Rok’s in Boyden
- Surviving a snowstorm
- Cheer camp at Western Christian
- How Do You Know If You’re Going to Heaven?
- The Marvelous Medical Profession
- Craig’s County Comments
- Improving quality of life