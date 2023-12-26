How can I tell what’s right from what’s wrong?

Dec 26, 2023 | Community, Home, News

Kids Talk About God Corey Kinsolving | Columnist “You can really tell right from wrong because when you hit someone, you feel sorry for them,” says David, age 9. “Like if you kick someone in the knee, you feel bad,” adds Paul, 10. “I feel a feeling that feels like ‘no,’” says Sarah, 7. “You…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and HOLIDAY SPECIAL members only.
Log In Register