Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The community building was buzzing with activity Oct. 15 with members of Hope Christian Reformed Church making apple pies. This is the church’s annual project for the Christian education fund. A total 733 pies were made….
Latest News
- A Life-Altering Diagnosis
- Exchange program provides bonding experience, memories
- Presenting nights of hilarity and community
- Hope CRC has annual Apple Pie Day
- Western Christian’s Fall Festival of Music
- Samuel Bellesfield – Pioneer House Mover
- Brian Bouma
- Craig’s County Comments
- Featuring the Klarenbeek family
- Farmers Co-op Society continues strong support for local farmers