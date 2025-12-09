Honor Cheer is more than an esteemed privilege for three high school seniors

Hannah Altena, Jessica Wielenga and Jasmine Kooima participated in Honor Cheer Nov. 21 at the University of Northern Iowa dome in Cedar Falls. (Photo/Submitted) Sunni Battin | Editor sbattin@ncppub.com Three Western High School senior cheerleaders — Hannah Altena, Jasmine Kooima and Jessica Wielenga — recently got to be part of Honor Cheer for the Iowa…