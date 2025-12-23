Holiday open house at Iowa State Bank

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Iowa State Bank hosted its holiday open house Dec. 18. Staff served apple cider, coffee and lots of cookies and candies. Left to right: Emma Bullock, Chloe Krommendyk, Dustin Douma, Crystal Meyer, Nathan Bakker, Alyssa Harms and Joel Heitritter. (Photo/Julie Bosma)…