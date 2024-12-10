Holiday hope

SIOUX CENTER HEALTH Sioux Center Health Community Education has offered supportive programs for many years. Various support groups meet throughout the year, and three upcoming programs to offer hope through the holidays include the following: Dec. 11 from 1-2 p.m. Life After Loss; Dec. 12 from 10-11 a.m. Parkinson’s Disease Support Group; and Dec. 16…
