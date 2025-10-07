Iowa Department of Transportation, Hull mayor Arlan Moss and city staff met in April to discuss safety of intersections at Highways 18 and 75. (Photo/Submitted) Adding traffic lights and a roundabout to the intersections at Highways 18 and 75 are complex, Iowa Department of Transportation’s Jessica Felix said and needs careful consideration. (Photo/Submitted) Sunni Battin…
Highways 18 and 75 intersections safety petition picks up speed, IDOT examining possible solutions
Oct 7, 2025 | Community, Features, Front Page News, Home, News