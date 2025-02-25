Highway reconstruction project in the works, could start any day

Sunni Battin | Editor A pavement replacement project on U.S. Highway 18 from U.S. Highway 75 to the west of Division Street in Hull could begin at any time — weather permitting and a signed contract.According to Iowa Department of Transportation District 3 planner, Sarah Tracy, the reconstruction project will involve replacing the existing pavement…
