Highway reconstruction project in the works, could start any day

Feb 25, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Sunni Battin | Editor A pavement replacement project on U.S. Highway 18 from U.S. Highway 75 to the west of Division Street in Hull could begin at any time — weather permitting and a signed contract.According to Iowa Department of Transportation District 3 planner, Sarah Tracy, the reconstruction project will involve replacing the existing pavement…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here