High-Tech Santa

Dec 12, 2023 | Community, Home, News

Some time after Thanksgiving and in the early part of December, thoughts turn to tracking Santa and wondering what his last-minute preparations are before Dec. 25. There are websites and apps dedicated to tracking the jolly man as he travels across the world delivering gifts. There are plenty of old stories plus new ones created…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and HOLIDAY SPECIAL members only.
Log In Register