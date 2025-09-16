‘Heartwarming’: Residents from Pleasant Acres attend county fair

Sep 16, 2025 | Community, Features, Home, News

Morgan Mack, a nurse at Pleasant Acres said, “it’s really important for the residents even after they are admitted to still make it a priority to come up with small things to bring joy to their life.” (Photo/Submitted) Residents from Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull recently attended a county fair. (Photo/Submitted)  Sunni Battin |…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here